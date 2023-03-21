We’re definitely getting Demon Balor at WrestleMania

There have been rumors for a while now that Finn Balor would be bringing back the Demon character for his match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 or April 2, 2023, in California. Now, Edge himself is outright calling for him to do just that.

From this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

“You cannot become what you need to become by remaining what you are. Finn, you and I are two men who clearly understand that so I grasped what you meant when you said that hell couldn’t handle your demons. The scriptures say ‘Ye though I walk through the valley of the Shadow of Death I will fear no evil.’ I never have. Because I am in the evil in the valley. So leave Finn at home. Bring your demon to meet the devil. He’d like to meet him.”

Gnarly!

Balor hasn’t donned the paint and used the Demon gimmick since a loss to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26, 2021. The match was good but had a bit of a goofy finish that certainly did no favors for the character. We haven’t seen it since.

But it seems certain now that we’ll be seeing him again soon enough.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: