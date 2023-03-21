WWE NXT results, live blog (Mar. 21, 2023): Women’s title qualifiers

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh renew their long rivalry, and more build to April 1’s Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event where we’re still awaiting word on Roxanne Perez’s health as Indi Hartwell takes on Tiffany Stratton and Ivy Nile goes against Lyra Valkyria for spots in the Women’s title Ladder match, and North American champ Wes Lee still has to name his four challengers. Plus, Chase U debates Schism... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 20