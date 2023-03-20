Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, fresh off the heels of an emotional reunion on Friday Night SmackDown last week, kicked off Monday Night Raw this week to solidify their status as a full blown tag team. They had some bumps to overcome, but they did just that, and they’re together once more.

And they know exactly where they need to go from here.

WrestleMania 39 on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and a tag team championship match against The Usos. It’s up to Cody Rhodes to take down Roman Reigns, it will be up to Owens & Zayn to do the same to his underlings, Jimmy & Jey.

So the babyfaces laid out the challenge. And while the heels were initially resistant, with Jimmy saying they haven’t earned a shot considering they’ve been a team again for all of three minutes, Jey saw it as an opportunity to put this all behind them once and for all.

So it’s on!

The updated WrestleMania card: