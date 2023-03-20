Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, fresh off the heels of an emotional reunion on Friday Night SmackDown last week, kicked off Monday Night Raw this week to solidify their status as a full blown tag team. They had some bumps to overcome, but they did just that, and they’re together once more.
And they know exactly where they need to go from here.
WrestleMania 39 on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and a tag team championship match against The Usos. It’s up to Cody Rhodes to take down Roman Reigns, it will be up to Owens & Zayn to do the same to his underlings, Jimmy & Jey.
So the babyfaces laid out the challenge. And while the heels were initially resistant, with Jimmy saying they haven’t earned a shot considering they’ve been a team again for all of three minutes, Jey saw it as an opportunity to put this all behind them once and for all.
The #WrestleMania match you all wanted? YOU GOT IT!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FXSFZy8onB— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2023
So it’s on!
The updated WrestleMania card:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Fatal 4-Way: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Fatal 4-Way: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
