After seven weeks, SmackDown’s run as the top rated show on Friday night television has come to end.

Mar. 17 was a night they were never going to win, however. In fact, going up against the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, it’s impressive that the blue show’s drops weren’t steeper. And WWE still had the highest rated non-college hoops program on the night.

SmackDown clocked in with 2.26 million viewers, and a .59 among 18-49 year olds. It finished 10th overall, with six March Madness games and three studio shows covering the tournament for CBS, TNT & TBS ahead of it in the rankings.

There will be head-to-head competition from the Sweet Sixteen round next Friday, but that’s a less daunting draw than the opening round. SmackDown’s unlikely to reclaim the top spot, but should get back some of viewers it lost this week — especially coming off the crowd-pleasing angle that closed last week’s show.

Here’s a rundown of the past eleven-plus months of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily