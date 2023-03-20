 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE reveals the teams in WrestleMania 39’s men’s tag showcase

By Sean Rueter
Last Friday (Mar. 17), WWE announced a pair of Fatal 4-way tag matches for WrestleMania 39. It’s a quick way to get 16 wrestlers onto the card for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium, but we had a hard time telling what else it would be as only one team was booked for the match (when Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won a qualifer on SmackDown).

But now we have a better idea of what’s going on with the men’s match. Because today, in the hours leading up to Raw, the company revealed the whole line-up via Twitter video:

That tells us that Maximum Male Models recruitment of Otis/Otìsè — and Chad Gable’s opposition to those efforts — will be one angle. The Viking Raiders’ Friday night rivalry with Ricochet & Braun Strowman looks to be going to Southern California, and we’ll continue to look for signs of Montez Ford’s push and/or a Streets Profit split.

It also leaves us with this line-up for WrestleMania 39:

• Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship

• Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for SmackDown Women’s title

• Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship

• Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena for the United States championship

• Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental title

• Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

• Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

• Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

• Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

• Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

• Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Viking Raiders

