WWE reveals the teams in WrestleMania 39’s men’s tag showcase

Last Friday (Mar. 17), WWE announced a pair of Fatal 4-way tag matches for WrestleMania 39. It’s a quick way to get 16 wrestlers onto the card for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium, but we had a hard time telling what else it would be as only one team was booked for the match (when Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won a qualifer on SmackDown).
But now we have a better idea of what’s going on with the men’s match. Because today, in the hours leading up to Raw, the company revealed the whole line-up via Twitter video:
EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton has a massive #WrestleMania announcement while inadvertently rubbing salt in the wounds of @WWEGable.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QkRhBUvrHx— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2023
That tells us that Maximum Male Models recruitment of Otis/Otìsè — and Chad Gable’s opposition to those efforts — will be one angle. The Viking Raiders’ Friday night rivalry with Ricochet & Braun Strowman looks to be going to Southern California, and we’ll continue to look for signs of Montez Ford’s push and/or a Streets Profit split.
It also leaves us with this line-up for WrestleMania 39:
• Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship
• Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for SmackDown Women’s title
• Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship
• Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena for the United States championship
• Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental title
• Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
• Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match
• Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
• Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
• Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
• Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Viking Raiders
Loading comments...