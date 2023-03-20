WWE reveals the teams in WrestleMania 39’s men’s tag showcase

Last Friday (Mar. 17), WWE announced a pair of Fatal 4-way tag matches for WrestleMania 39. It’s a quick way to get 16 wrestlers onto the card for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium, but we had a hard time telling what else it would be as only one team was booked for the match (when Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won a qualifer on SmackDown).

But now we have a better idea of what’s going on with the men’s match. Because today, in the hours leading up to Raw, the company revealed the whole line-up via Twitter video:

That tells us that Maximum Male Models recruitment of Otis/Otìsè — and Chad Gable’s opposition to those efforts — will be one angle. The Viking Raiders’ Friday night rivalry with Ricochet & Braun Strowman looks to be going to Southern California, and we’ll continue to look for signs of Montez Ford’s push and/or a Streets Profit split.

It also leaves us with this line-up for WrestleMania 39: