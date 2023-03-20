Cody Rhodes already has a lot of wrestling fans excited about his dream of bringing back the “Winged Eagle” version of the WWE championship should he beat Roman Reigns for that (and the Universal) title at WrestleMania 39 in a couple weeks.

During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, Rhodes shared a couple more personal goals that should keep the WWE audience excited about a future with The American Nightmare as the company’s top attraction.

For one thing, while discussing the moment he shared with John Cena on the Mar. 6 Raw, Cody revealed he pitched Cena on the idea of a match between the two. John’s schedule is a bit too full to commit, but he didn’t say no...

“What he said to me on Raw was I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like it to be with him. I think you could hear him pretty well, he says, ‘I can’t promise that.’”

But speaking of schedules, Rhodes’ ideal one would give Cena lots of options. Unlike recent champions like Brock Lesnar and Reigns, Cody wants to do even more dates as champ than he currently does — and this is a guy already working a house show match or two each weekend. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner was musing on the end of his story, and said:

“Like the song ‘Kingdom’ [by Downstait, Rhodes’ entrance theme] says, ‘I’ll follow you till the end.’ “When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years? “I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done, where there’s a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule.”

Ready for the American Nightmare Era to come to a show near you 2-3 nights per week? How about a 16 time WWE World champ trying to break the record by beating him?