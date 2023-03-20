Days after rumors swirled about whether or not Bray Wyatt was even still with WWE, SmackDown came and went last Friday (Mar. 17) without a mention of his name.

That meant another show with no advancement on the WrestleMania 39 feud he and Bobby Lashley have been engaged in. But it didn’t mean there were no signs as to Wyatt’s status with WWE. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and others point out that Bray’s moth logo was featured behind LA Knight in a backstage segment on SmackDown.

Meltzer reports that Wyatt was “originally scheduled” for Friday’s show, but wasn’t there. While appearing on TSN Radio’s Sunday Night’s Main Event last night, Meltzer revealed a little more about what’s keeping Bray out. He didn’t have any new information about what that means for Lashley or the ‘Mania match, though:

“He’s ill. He was supposed to be at the show Friday and he was not so he’s still ill. They did do a quick tease of him so he’s not gone from the company. When I asked this week if he was going to be wrestling Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, I did not get an answer and they did not promote that match on either show at all. “I was not given an answer so my gut is that it’s up in the air. I was not told a no, I was not told a yes. I was just told that he is ill. I guess it’s out of their hands right now. But he’s still with the company.”

Whatever Wyatt’s dealing with, here’s hoping he’ll make a full recovery. We’ll see if tonight’s Raw gives us any more clues about if that will be in time to work a match April 1 or 2 in Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, or if WWE moves Lashley on to something else.