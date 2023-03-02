WWE’s latest top 10 video attempts to rank the most shocking moments in the history of WrestleMania. There have been 38 such events in history, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Wee Man bodyslams Sami Zayn (2022)

9. Shane McMahon attacks The Miz’s dad (2019)

8. Alexa Bliss betrays The Fiend (2021)

7. The Miz betrays Logan Paul (2022)

6. Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre the Giant (1987)

5. Cody Rhodes returns (2022)

4. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air (2001)

3. Stone Cold aligns with Mr. McMahon (2001)

2. Seth Rollins cashes in (2015)

1. Brock Lesnar ends The Streak (2014)

Brock Lesnar ending the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 is one of the first examples that come to mind when I think of shocking WWE moments, so it’s no surprise to see it rank at the very top of the list. Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank and Steve Austin shaking McMahon’s hand are worthy runner ups.

There are a lot of recent WrestleMania moments here, with half of the list coming from 2019 through 2022. It’s probably for the best to pretend that The Undertaker hanging Big Boss Man from the Hell in a Cell in 1999 didn’t happen, but I think I can find room on this list for Daniel Bryan losing to Sheamus in 18 seconds in 2012, or maybe even Owen Hart defeating his older brother Bret in 1994.

It probably doesn’t belong on the list, but I was completely shocked as a child when Bobby Heenan held down the Ultimate Warrior’s foot at WrestleMania 5 and screwed him out of the Intercontinental title against Ravishing Rick Rude. What an asshole.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that WWE actually remembered Alexa Bliss this time on something related to WrestleMania. I’d argue that her entry here might be the weakest example on the list, but maybe WWE is throwing her a bone after ignoring her for so long.

Which shocking WrestleMania moments made a lasting impression on you, Cagesiders? Will “Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship” join the list one month from tonight at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood?