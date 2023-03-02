WWE has revealed the official poster for WrestleMania 39, the two night extravaganza that takes place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 in Inglewood, California.

Here is what WWE has come up with for this year’s theme of “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.”

I’m not above drawing rash conclusions based on which wrestlers are and are not featured on the poster, so here’s what stands out to me:

WrestleMania often focuses on part-timers, legends, and celebrities, but Edge and Ronda Rousey are nowhere to be seen on this poster.

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is visible on the poster behind Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair, which is an indication that WWE has plans for him at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

We can all see John Cena on the poster, further reinforcing the widespread belief that he’s going to have a match at this year’s show. He is returning to WWE Raw on Monday night to presumably make a match official against Austin Theory, who is also included on this poster.

Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent Omos did not make it onto the poster.

Neither did Bayley, who has vowed that she will never be left off the show again.

Rey Mysterio is on the poster, but WWE missed out on a chance to include his locked up son Dominik.

Just about every wrestler on the poster is either booked in a match or rumored to have a match on the show. The main exceptions to that are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who made the poster despite no rumors or reports regarding their creative direction at WrestleMania. Given New Day’s love of Booty O’s, could this mean they will be involved in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch match? Kingston and Woods did just start up a program with LA Knight, who happens to be an expert in such sponsored matches.

That’s all I got from looking at this poster. Which inclusions or exclusions caught your attention, Cagesiders?