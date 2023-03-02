Brock Lesnar fought Bobby Lashley last month at Elimination Chamber, with Bray Wyatt making it known that he’s coming after the winner of the match. Lashley won by disqualification, so now he’s lined up for a match at WrestleMania 39 with Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Lesnar was abruptly moved into a WrestleMania program with Omos, a very bad wrestler who hasn’t been featured much on WWE television in recent months. Rumors and reports indicate this was not the original plan for Lesnar at WrestleMania, leading to speculation that Vince McMahon is the driving force behind Brock’s new direction.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer provided some insight into the matter, explaining that Lesnar refused to work with Wyatt:

“This was also not the original idea. But an idea for Brock Lesnar was Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. And Brock said ‘no’ to that one.” “For Brock Lesnar, being involved in that hocus pocus, with the aura that he has...Brock’s aura is being real. So the idea of even putting Brock in there with Bray Wyatt as a booking idea was on the surface a very bad idea. And Brock knew it and turned it down.” “So originally, what was going to happen was Brock was beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. And that’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview. But after they did that, they had to change the finish.” “And Bobby Lashley has a semi-real aura too. But it’s not like Brock Lesnar’s. And they don’t have the money invested in him. And Bobby’s not a guy who’s gonna say ‘no.’” “It changed from Wyatt, but Wyatt had also been the change, so I don’t know who [Lesnar’s] original [opponent] was. But it was not GUNTHER, I know that. So they had two changes in that one in the last few weeks.”

It sounds like Brock wanted nothing to do with Bray Wyatt’s spooky supernatural shtick. It’s not surprising at all that Lesnar wants to steer clear of Wyatt’s gimmick, given how difficult it is to work with and that it outright killed off Seth Rollins’ babyface run a few years ago.

Meltzer doesn’t offer any details on how WWE settled on Omos as Lesnar’s new WrestleMania opponent, for what it’s worth.

What do you make of this one, Cagesiders?