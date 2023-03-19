The WrestleMania 39 card is nearly complete

We’re now just under two weeks away from WWE taking over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for its two-night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza on Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2023. That means nearly the entire card is filled out for what will undoubtedly be the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Here’s what is official so far:

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena Hell in a Cell : Edge vs. Finn Balor

: Edge vs. Finn Balor Fatal 4-Way : Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA Fatal 4-Way : TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

: TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Missing from the card is a planned Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt match that at last word is still on the books, despite Wyatt mysteriously disappearing from television. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is also planned.

Once those two matches go official, that will bring us to a 13 match card. We should expect at least one more match to be added after that, considering two-night WrestleMania shows have never featured less than seven matches on each night.

The question, then, is what matches will go where. I’ll let you figure that out.

In the meantime, is the card doing it for ya?