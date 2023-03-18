 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kofi Kingston had successful surgery

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Just the other day, Kofi Kingston brought word that he would indeed need to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered on Friday Night SmackDown recently. He did so while delivering a heartfelt story of folks in Alabama being incredibly kind to him. The power of positivity reaches far and wide, folks.

We are, then, happy to report that he has since provided an update to say the aforementioned surgery was a success:

“Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness...Very little recollection of the conversation, lol.

“Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!”

He may not have a recollection, but Big E sure does and apparently we need in on what this man was saying:

And Xavier Woods’ thoughts echoed that sentiment:

Our sadness at not being able to witness this comedy ourselves is offset by our happiness that the surgery was a success and Kingston is already on his way to getting back on our screens once more.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats