Kofi Kingston had successful surgery

Just the other day, Kofi Kingston brought word that he would indeed need to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered on Friday Night SmackDown recently. He did so while delivering a heartfelt story of folks in Alabama being incredibly kind to him. The power of positivity reaches far and wide, folks.

We are, then, happy to report that he has since provided an update to say the aforementioned surgery was a success:

“Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness...Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. “Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!”

He may not have a recollection, but Big E sure does and apparently we need in on what this man was saying:

Post-op @TrueKofi is in my top 5 comedians, dead or alive. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 17, 2023

And Xavier Woods’ thoughts echoed that sentiment:

He needs a comedy special on @netflix asap — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 17, 2023

Our sadness at not being able to witness this comedy ourselves is offset by our happiness that the surgery was a success and Kingston is already on his way to getting back on our screens once more.