Cody Rhodes is coming back to SmackDown again next week

Roman Reigns will be coming to Monday Night Raw this coming week, and surely he’ll get into something with Cody Rhodes on that show. But now we know Cody will also be on Friday Night SmackDown yet again next week.

That’s because he set up a match against Ludwig Kaiser on “SmackDown Lowdown” this week:

Rhodes had his interview interrupted by Imperium, with Kaiser mentioning the Royal Rumble victory that earned Rhodes his title match at WrestleMania 39. Why is that important? Because the man he tossed out to win the match was none other than the leader of their crew, current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. It’s a bit of a delayed response, for sure, but it’s at least a decent enough reason for Imperium to take up enough of an issue with Cody to set up a match.

Here’s where we get to wonder if this is the start of a longer term story that could see a Cody vs. GUNTHER feud over the title — and that could be one of two titles, or maybe even both — following WrestleMania.

Rhodes vs. Kaiser joins the previously announced Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight on next week’s SmackDown.