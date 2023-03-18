LA Knight gets a match after sticking his nose in Mysterio family feud

After the Mar. 17 episode of SmackDown, we’re still not any closer to Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio being official for WrestleMania 39. During an in-ring segment, Dom again attempted to goad his father into fighting him. Rey again refused, this time saying a match between them would be “a disgrace”.

That means the “Dom crashes Rey’s WWE Hall of Fame induction to get him to agree” theory is still operative, but it still leaves at least a week’s worth of television time to fill. The powers-that-be decided to do that with a match between the elder Mysterio and LA Knight, who at 40 years old and with more than a decade of experience finds himself the hot new act in WWE.

In his latest show-stealing scene, Kayla Braxton attempts to interview Knight after his latest loss — this one to Xavier Woods. He redirects his aggression to Rey, who’s minding his own business signing photos. He offers to teach Dominik a lesson, and even change his name to “LA Mysterio” so he can be a deadbeat dad too.

Rey didn’t like that at all, earning Knight a slap and a threat (both of which get laugh out loud reactions from LA)...

It also gives us this for next Friday:

LA’s on a losing streak, which very well could continue here (and, if the rumor mill is right, could culminate in his taking a Stone Cold Stunner in SoFi Stadium in a couple weeks). Or Dom could cost his dad the match as he tries to get him to agree to a ‘Mania match.

We’ll see what the picture looks like after next Friday... YEAH.