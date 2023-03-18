Cameron Grimes wrapped up his NXT run last fall. Since then, he wrestled once on Main Event last month. Other than that, word is the former Impact X-Division, NXT North American & Million Dollar titleholder is just awaiting creative for his main roster debut.

So what has he been doing with his time? Based on the Instagram he posted yesterday (Mar. 17), he’s been hitting the gym and cutting out the carbohydrates, cause... DAMN.

Over the course of his four-or-so years in WWE, the wrestler formerly known as Trevor Lee has trimmed down and toned up from the look he sported during his indie and Impact runs. But this latest picture is still a level-ing up, as Grimes looks like he has a lot more mass than he did on television last year.

Will Grimes’ gains be enough to inspire WWE to come up with a plan for the Hardy Brothers-trained wrestler? And to help him stand out from the cruiserweight-sized crowd on Raw or SmackDown?

We shall see.