Triple threat Intercontinental championship match set for WrestleMania 39

Just last week, both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus scored a pinfall in a Fatal 5-Way match that was supposed to determine who would wrestle GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39. Because they scored said pinfalls at the same time, Adam Pearce simply booked a singles match between the two for Friday Night SmackDown this week in Kansas City.

There have been rumors persisting that a triple threat was always planned. So how would all this play out?

Naturally, the two couldn’t actually determine a winner, as they were on the verge of getting counted down together before GUNTHER himself interrupted and attacked both with his Imperium stablemates. Having seen enough, Pearce decided to go ahead and prove the rumors correct, booking a triple threat.

It’s finally official.

WrestleMania 39 takes place on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated match card: