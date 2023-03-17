Two tag team Fatal 4-Way matches announced for WrestleMania 39

Out of nowhere during Friday Night SmackDown this week, Wade Barrett clued us in on an announcement for two more matches that have been added to the card at WrestleMania 39 this year: a Fatal 4-Way in the men’s and women’s tag team divisions, respectively.
Who will be involved in these matches?
They weren’t immediately clear on that. Instead, they simply revealed the next match would be a qualifier on the women’s side. That match saw Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan defeat Emma and Tegan Nox to advance.
No other announcements were made for when we can expect to learn who will participate in both matches but we can expect that to happen much sooner rather than later.
Either way, it’s on for Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated card for the show:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Fatal 4-Way: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Fatal 4-Way: TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
