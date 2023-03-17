Two tag team Fatal 4-Way matches announced for WrestleMania 39

Out of nowhere during Friday Night SmackDown this week, Wade Barrett clued us in on an announcement for two more matches that have been added to the card at WrestleMania 39 this year: a Fatal 4-Way in the men’s and women’s tag team divisions, respectively.

Who will be involved in these matches?

They weren’t immediately clear on that. Instead, they simply revealed the next match would be a qualifier on the women’s side. That match saw Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan defeat Emma and Tegan Nox to advance.

No other announcements were made for when we can expect to learn who will participate in both matches but we can expect that to happen much sooner rather than later.

Either way, it’s on for Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated card for the show: