Omos tends bar, reveals wedding plans on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Corporate synergy landed Omos the role of “special guest bartender” on Watch What Happens Live this week. He appeared on the Mar. 15 episode of the Andy Cohen-hosted talk show, which airs on the NBCUniversal-owned Bravo network. He was there to promote his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which will stream on Peacock... also owned by NBCUniversal.

Yucks were had when the Nigerian big man made a “shotski” (three shotglasses mounted on an actual ski) for Cohen and his guests, musician & reality show star Kate Maloney and author & podcaster Danny Pellegrino.

But it was during his introduction earlier that we got a question and answer session with Cohen. It was then that we learned that Omos has a special someone. She’s a medical doctor, and they’ll be tying the knot later this year.

Omos getting married later this year. Congratulations to him and his fiancé pic.twitter.com/GsBGNw286h — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 17, 2023

Getting to face a legend like Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All AND tying the knot? 2023 is shaping up to be a nice year for Omos.

Congrats to the big man and his bride-to-be!