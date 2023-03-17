During a recent interview with the Daily Star, SmackDown color commentator Wade Barrett described his spot on Friday nights as being “as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE.”

Barrett also touched on the status of the man he replaced beside Michael Cole on FOX, multi-hyphenate Pat McAfee:

“Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his, too, but he has a lot on his plate. “I am sure he’ll come in and out from time to time and be involved in various roles but, as far as I’m aware, he’s not going to be sat in the SmackDown hot seat for now at least.”

That seemed to spur an update from McAfee himself. The self and ESPN-employed sports talker confirmed what Wade said about his schedule, and provided an update — one that’s a lot more concrete than his last one:

A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now..



I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done.



My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything



I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday.



Believe that. pic.twitter.com/WzBZcPL6M2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 17, 2023

Seems the questions Pat had about his WWE future during last month’s “annual think sesh at the beach” have been answered, as this is a much more concrete statement about his WWE future. We also don’t doubt he’ll be enshrined in the company’s Hall of Fame at some point, both because of his talent and the modest height at which the bar is set to get into that marketing device/private club.

But when & how? That remains TBD.