SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 17) with a live show from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the fourth SmackDown episode during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on the weekend of Apr.1 and Apr. 2.

Sami Zayn confronts Jey Uso

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown features a confrontation between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Given how close they became months ago before Jey finally turned his back on Sami recently, it will be quite an emotional exchange of words.

We have a good idea of what Jey will tell Sami, because Jey has already explained his actions. Sami is selfish. All he had to do was fall in line and stick by The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, because that’s what family members do for each other. But Sami was never really part of the family, and he made that clear when he drove a chair into the back of Roman Reigns instead of Kevin Owens.

The more interesting part of this segment will be to hear what Sami has to say to Jey. Will Sami finally realize it’s futile to get either Uso to rethink their relationship with the Tribal Chief? Zayn says his goal is to take down The Bloodline. The first step in that process needs to be taking out The Usos, regardless of his past relationship with them, because they are the ones who are always around to save Roman’s bacon.

Kevin Owens also wants to destroy The Bloodline, but he wants nothing to do with Sami. There are only a couple weeks to go before WrestleMania, which means there isn’t much time left for Owens and Zayn to get on the same page for a potential WWE tag team championship match against The Usos in Hollywood.

Zayn is in a tough spot tonight because no matter what words are said in the ring, this confrontation with Jey is almost certainly going to devolve into violence, and Sami doesn’t have Owens watching his back. Sami is in it alone against Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa.

However, just like the impossible situation that Sami was put in at Royal Rumble when Owens was helpless at the hands of The Bloodline, maybe what it will take for KO to finally stand by Sami’s side is for The Bloodline to put Sami in an equally dangerous predicament tonight on SmackDown.

At any rate, Sami and Jey have become the two most interesting characters in WWE over the last six months largely as a result of what they have done with a microphone in their hands. So WWE is giving fans more of what they love by sending both men out to the ring to tell one of the final chapters of their story on the road to WrestleMania.

The rest of the title scene

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER needs an opponent for WrestleMania. He’ll face either Drew McIntyre or Sheamus, depending on which man wins tonight’s one-on-one match against each other. After both men somehow found a way to win last week’s Fatal 5-way, I’m sure we will have a decisive winner tonight...

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends the gold against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Flair beat Shotzi in a tune up match last week. Will Rhea show up tonight and escalate the situation by finally attacking the champ?

Ronda Rousey’s status for WrestleMania is up in the air due to an injury. Becky Lynch and Lita already have a six woman tag match against Damage CTRL announced for WrestleMania 39, but it sounds like they could be double booked into defending the WWE women’s tag team titles against Rousey and Shayna Baszler. However, WWE will need to make a decision on Rousey soon, because not much has happened on TV that would suggest Rousey and Baszler deserve a shot at the champs.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a part-timer who isn’t advertised for the show tonight. It feels like I have been typing that sentence an awful lot in these Raw and SmackDown previews over the last month. Hopefully I’m wrong about that, because it sure would be nice to see what Roman has to say to Jey after the latter finally fell back in line with The Bloodline.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Bray Wyatt has disappeared from WWE television in March, freezing his feud with Bobby Lashley right in its tracks. Will Uncle Howdy at least be around tonight to send Bob a message, or perhaps blow himself up for no apparent reason?

- The Viking Raiders beat Braun Strowman and Ricochet last week. Is this the end of the road for Strowman and Ricochet as a tag team?

- Maybe you actually can have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, because the megastar hasn’t been able to lock down his spot on the card up to this point. He might be able to make it happen if he is willing to work a Cinnamon Toast Crunch match.

- Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez have both been missing from WWE television over the last few weeks, and even longer in Lacey’s case.

- That little shithead Dominik Mysterio challenged his father Rey to a match at WrestleMania, yet Rey remains steadfast in his refusal to lay a finger on his shitty son. What line does The Judgment Day have to cross to finally get Rey to change his mind?

- Kofi Kingston has an injured ankle and won’t be able to compete at WrestleMania. Does that mean Xavier Woods is destined to be dumped into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

- Karrion Kross may also find himself in The Andre, given his failure to win last week’s Fatal 5-way match.

- Liv Morgan feels like an afterthought right now, so maybe tonight she will have to do something to force everyone to notice her again.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?