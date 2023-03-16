Report: WWE is cutting costs for WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January and took right over where he left off as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He said he’s back in WWE to explore the possibility of a company sale, for which he is rumored to be seeking an above market cap figure in the range of nine billion dollars. It sounds like WWE will be meeting with potential buyers next month in preparation for first round bids.

According to a new report from PWInsiderElite, WWE wants to show bidders the “sleekest, strongest WWE they can.” As part of that goal, the company wants to maximize profits at WrestleMania 39, which is coming up on April 1 and April 2 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

To that end, WWE is moving forward with a streamlining process that means a lot of staff who normally attend the event will instead work remotely from home, including international commentators, to save money on flight and travel-related expenses. WWE is also getting rid of certain events that were discussed or scheduled for WrestleMania weekend.

This approach to saving money would seem to imply that WWE’s interest in a company sale is genuine, and not just a guise for McMahon to slowly work his way back into running the creative side of of the television product.

