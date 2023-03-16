Former WWE writer reveals list of Vince McMahon’s banned words

WWE’s television product has significantly improved ever since Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon last summer. After Vince stepped down in disgrace, the WWE commentators immediately enjoyed their newfound freedom to talk about the show without all of the ridiculous restrictions that came down from Vince.

We’ve heard plenty of rumors in the past about Vince’s list of banned words and names. Earlier today, while discussing some of the matches at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, former WWE writer Dave Schilling posted the following tweet that contains a partial list of these banned words and phrases:

“Becky Two Belts” was an adlib. The word “belt” was not allowed then, so I assumed Becky would get in trouble. Instead, they sold t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/wWLvk8DYHa — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) March 16, 2023

Good on Becky Lynch for defying Vince’s rules and making a bunch of money off of it.

Right away, can anybody explain to me why the phrase “Here we go” was on Vince’s naughty list? I can’t think of a good reason.

I also think it’s pretty funny that “Hell” is listed here, given WWE runs an annual premium live pay-per-view event named Hell in a Cell.

I’d normally finish this kind of post with a stupid joke that mostly serves to make an ass out of myself, but all those words in bold were apparently banned. Can you imagine trying to operate under these absurd rules?

Now that Vince McMahon is back in WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, it may not be all that long before he decides to take over creative and we have to deal with this nonsense all over again.

Which banned words stand out the most to you, Cagesiders?