Last week, WWE announced its return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for this year’s Backlash premium live pay-per-view event on Saturday, May 6. It’s WWE’s first such event in Puerto Rico since 2005, and Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will be on hand to host the event and ensure it’s a packed house.

Whenever WWE travels a far distance for one of these major events, there’s always the issue of whether or not they need to pre-tape the Friday night go-home episode of SmacDown before the trip. Earlier today, WWE made it clear that the May 5 episode of SmackDown is also coming to the very same venue in San Juan:

Here is WWE’s web site with the official announcement:

Following the high volume of Backlash ticket pre-registrations for the Saturday, May 6 event in San Juan, WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SmackDown will also be headed to Puerto Rico that weekend. SmackDown will emanate from the same venue – Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot – on Friday, May 5. The announcement was made in conjunction with the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. “The PRCDA and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have a phenomenal track record of delivering large-scale events to the island,” said John Porco, WWE Executive Vice President, Live Events. “Their partnership and support have allowed WWE to bring not just one – but two – nights of sports entertainment to Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot this May.” “Puerto Rico is a world-class entertainment destination. We have proven ourselves time and time again by hosting worldwide known and recognized events. Our unique venues provide the perfect settings to receive our visitors and to guarantee them an incredible experience. We are proud and very excited to host one of the most-anticipated events of this year”, said Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority. “Puerto Rico is a renowned, successful host of sporting events due to its state-of-the-art modern infrastructure, air-and-sea accessibility, variety of accommodations, experienced production staff and its warmth and hospitality. Events such as WWE’s Backlash and SmackDown provide a great venue to showcase the island’s assets both as a diverse travel destination, and an ideal location to hold international events such as this,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. Hosted by two-time GRAMMY® award-winning and global recording artist Bad Bunny, Backlash marks the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005. An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Backlash will be available this Monday, March 20 at 12pm ET via Ticketera.com. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/backlash-presale-registration. General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available this Tuesday, March 21 at 10am ET via Ticketera.com Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will be announced in the coming weeks.

One interesting thing to note is that part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not included in any of the current advertising that I’ve seen for WWE’s trip to Puerto Rico in May.

Will you be in attendance for both SmackDown and Backlash in Puerto Rico, Cagesiders?