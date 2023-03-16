The show-closing angle on last week’s (Mar. 7) episode of NXT saw Roxanne Perez collapse and get sent to the hospital after successfully defending the NXT women’s championship against Meiko Satomura.

It seemed like an obvious kayfabe angle at the time, but things got a little confusing this week when NXT announced a contingency plan that potentially involves stripping her of the title. HBK said Roxanne’s “health is still in question” and a new champion might need to be crowned.

A women’s championship ladder match was then booked for Stand & Deliver 2023. Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin earned their way into the match, with more qualifiers on the way. It’s not clear what Roxanne’s status is in all of this.

It goes without saying that this is an extremely convoluted way to book things if everything is okay with Perez and this is all just pure kayfabe shenanigans. According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, there is indeed more to the story.

Here is the discussion he had on this strange situation with his co-host, Bryan Alvarez:

Meltzer: “The reason it’s so vague, is because the actual situation really is so vague. They actually don’t know what’s exactly going on. So, until they do, they kind of have to go in there with, we don’t know if she is stripped. Just a whole bunch of things going on.” Alvarez: “What’s wrong with Roxanne?” Meltzer: “What I was told was it’s a vague situation, in the sense that, hopefully there’s nothing wrong, but there might be, and if there is...” Alvarez: “You’re telling me [we’re] supposed to believe she actually fainted after the match?” Meltzer: “She didn’t faint after the match. But that was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on. And they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle.” Alvarez: “She did a long, full, hard-hitting match with Meiko Satomura. There was something wrong with her but they’re like, hey go in there and wrestle 18 minutes with Meiko?” Meltzer: “I’m sure it’s nothing wrong as far as something that would prevent her from...if you have maybe a shoulder issue or something like that, you can go and do your match, but you don’t know how bad the issue is. That happens all the time. Or a knee issue or something, whatever it is. And I don’t know what it is. I was just told that it’s a cover story for something, and they don’t know exactly what it is, so therefore it’s a vague story. Because the actual story is vague.” Alvarez: “You sound like this doctor we just had on this show.” Meltzer: “Yeah, the doctor didn’t know what was going on either.”

So, the fainting angle is a cover story for a legitimate underlying concern or issue with Roxanne that might require her to be stripped of the NXT title, but nobody really knows what’s going on. Of course.

What do you make of this uncertain situation, Cagesiders?