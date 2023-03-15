The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 14) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 590,000 viewers, and scored a 0.15 rating among 18-49 year olds. NXT finished in 19th place among cable originals on the night. All were slightly down from last Tuesday’s special Roadblock edition.

The lack of a subtitle, or a heavily promoted Shawn Michaels segment, wasn’t the only difference between this week and last week’s episodes. Mar. 14 also faced competition from March Madness. While the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament doesn’t officially start until Thursday, last night was the “First Four” play-in games. truTV’s coverage took the top three spots on cable, with Pitt’s one point win over Mississipi State coming in first with a .59 in the demo.

The games were only head-to-head with NXT for approximately its first and last half-hours, but could have been a factor in driving the numbers down.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

