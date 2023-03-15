Bad Bunny tells James Corden WrestleMania match was the best day of his life

Bad Bunny is the reigning, defending Spotify Most Streamed Artist of the Year, but that’s just one of the reasons WWE excited to partner with the Puerto Rican superstar whenever they get the chance. As we’ve seen in his appearances for the company over the last few years — and undoubtedly will again when he hosts Backlash in San Juan on May 6 — Bunny also legitimately loves pro wrestling.

Our latest example? During his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, while he and the host were driving around doing some Carpool Karaoke, Bunny was asked about his work with WWE. He’s not 100% sure, but he told Corden he thinks his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 was the best day of his life.

.@sanbenito had the best day of his life wrestling for @WWE #BadBunnyCarpool pic.twitter.com/B2lvjkVuao — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 15, 2023

That was enough for Corden, who wanted Bunny to show him the sports entertainment ropes. They drove to a warehouse with a ring, and when training wasn’t going great, Bunny called in newly minted WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for help. It lead to Corden’s in-ring debut, which probably wasn’t the best day of his life...

.@sanbenito judges a wrestling match between @reymysterio and James #BadBunnyCarpool pic.twitter.com/cOZYMPYQke — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 15, 2023

Altogether, it’s great publicity for WWE. And they know it.

You can check out the entire 15 minute segment here. While it’s not wrestling-related, my favorite part is when Bunny cuts himself off mid-sentence so he can belt out the chorus of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free” at the 9:10 mark.

Where do you think Backlash will rank on Bad Bunny’s best days power rankings?