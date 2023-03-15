Johnny Gargano addressed his return to NXT on the brand’s Mar. 14 episode. The NXT Triple Crown champion said that no matter what show he’s on, NXT will always be his home. That’s why he returned to defend it on behalf of his mentor Shawn Michaels against Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver.

He maybe should have thought that out a little better, because Waller’s shown a propensity for showing up where he’s not supposed to be to cause mayhem. And Johnny’s talk of home gave the brash young Aussie an excuse to show up at Gargano’s actual house.

Waller put some fear into the whole family, but he didn’t lay a hand on Candice LeRae or their son Quill. He did set a trap for his rival though, and Gargano’s concern for his wife & child allowed Grayson to land a low blow to get the upper hand in their brawl.

Then he beat his ass with a rake and stomped him into the lawn while they watched:

Johnny’s probably gonna be even more motivated now that he know his defending both his homes. Let us know what you think about this angle for April 1’s PLE, after catching up on the following playlist of video highlights from last night’s show:

Gallus retain the NXT Tag Titles against Pretty Deadly

Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs look for dirt on Kiana James

Shawn Michaels announces Ladder Match to determine new NXT Women’s Champion

Zoey Stark defeats Sol Ruca to book Stand & Deliver ticket

Scrypts has his sights set on someone in particular in NXT

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn win after Tatum Paxley abandons Ivy Nile

Tony D’Angelo has his eyes on the NXT Tag Titles for The Family

Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh want to end each other once and for all

Duke Hudson is frustrated with Chase U’s philosophy

Wes Lee to defend his title in Fatal 5-Way at Stand & Deliver

Dragon Lee says he is one of a kind

Jacy Jayne wants to break Gigi Dolin

Dabba-Kato destroys Apollo Crews in hard-hitting match

Gigi Dolin fights past Kiana James to Stand & Deliver

Henley & James to defend their titles against Fyre & Dawn

Breakker and Hayes sign the contract for their NXT Championship Match

For complete results and the live blog for the Mar. 14 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.