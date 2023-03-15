Johnny Gargano addressed his return to NXT on the brand’s Mar. 14 episode. The NXT Triple Crown champion said that no matter what show he’s on, NXT will always be his home. That’s why he returned to defend it on behalf of his mentor Shawn Michaels against Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver.
He maybe should have thought that out a little better, because Waller’s shown a propensity for showing up where he’s not supposed to be to cause mayhem. And Johnny’s talk of home gave the brash young Aussie an excuse to show up at Gargano’s actual house.
Waller put some fear into the whole family, but he didn’t lay a hand on Candice LeRae or their son Quill. He did set a trap for his rival though, and Gargano’s concern for his wife & child allowed Grayson to land a low blow to get the upper hand in their brawl.
Then he beat his ass with a rake and stomped him into the lawn while they watched:
Johnny’s probably gonna be even more motivated now that he know his defending both his homes. Let us know what you think about this angle for April 1’s PLE, after catching up on the following playlist of video highlights from last night’s show:
- Gallus retain the NXT Tag Titles against Pretty Deadly
- Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs look for dirt on Kiana James
- Shawn Michaels announces Ladder Match to determine new NXT Women’s Champion
- Zoey Stark defeats Sol Ruca to book Stand & Deliver ticket
- Scrypts has his sights set on someone in particular in NXT
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn win after Tatum Paxley abandons Ivy Nile
- Tony D’Angelo has his eyes on the NXT Tag Titles for The Family
- Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh want to end each other once and for all
- Duke Hudson is frustrated with Chase U’s philosophy
- Wes Lee to defend his title in Fatal 5-Way at Stand & Deliver
- Dragon Lee says he is one of a kind
- Jacy Jayne wants to break Gigi Dolin
- Dabba-Kato destroys Apollo Crews in hard-hitting match
- Gigi Dolin fights past Kiana James to Stand & Deliver
- Henley & James to defend their titles against Fyre & Dawn
- Breakker and Hayes sign the contract for their NXT Championship Match
