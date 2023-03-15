NXT adds North American title 5Way to Stand & Deliver

NXT North American champion Wes Lee is a fighting champion, and he’s thrown out several open challenges during his reign. Those have gotten to be a chaotic mess every week. Which is great if you’re someone who loves a proverbial Pier Six Brawl and watching Lee dive into a crowd of dudes.

It is pure chaos on #WWENXT



EVERYBODY wants the North American Championship!!! pic.twitter.com/7iRMXsZGjz — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

While it does help advance other angles (the JD McDonagh/Ilja Dragunov part of last night’s donnybrook set up a singles match between the two men for next Tuesday’s episode), these scenes are less great if you’re trying to run a wrestling show. So Shawn Michaels offered Wes a more structured way to prove himself — a Fatal 5Way at Stand & Deliver, with the champ getting to pick his four challengers.

And we know about that thanks to some footage from whoever’s been roaming around the halls of the WWE Performance Center anonymously filming people for the last several months...

The Mar. 14 episode of NXT also added two women’s matches to the card for April 1 in Los Angeles, and revealed that Pretty Deadly will be The Miz-es of Stand & Deliver:

Here’s the updated line-up for NXT’s WrestleMania weekend PLE: