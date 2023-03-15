The Great Muta announced for WWE Hall of Fame 2023 class

After almost 3000 matches spanning nearly four decades, with 13 championships won all across the globe in the process, The Great Muta went on a retirement tour over the past couple months. That included doing a job for Shinsuke Nakamura, who was allowed to head over to Japan to work NOAH The New Year 2023 on Jan. 1.

That tour wrapped up on Feb. 21, with Muta tapping to a farewell STF at the hands of Masahiro Chono.

Now, then, is the time for accolades and that will start on Mar. 31, 2023, when Muta is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of this year’s class of inductees. Reports from PW Insider and ESPN scooped WWE, but the company itself announced his induction on the Mar. 15 edition of their streaming show The Bump.

It's official! The Great Muta will be inducted into the #WWEHOF this year! @RicFlairNatrBoy shares a special message about his longtime friend and rival.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pg5zLPumnz — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

During his announcement, Flair indicated he feels a connection with Muta due to the Japanese legend being with his late son Reid just days before his death. He indicated he’ll share more about that at Muta’s induction, which would seem to indicate he’ll be doing the honors there as well.

Muta joins Rey Mysterio as the only confirmed members of the class of 2023, but there have been lots of rumors about other names that could join them.

This year’s ceremony will be held following SmackDown on Mar. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.