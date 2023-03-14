Ladder match for NXT Women’s championship set for Stand & Deliver 2023

Shawn Michaels took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that Roxanne Perez’s “health is still in question” following her passing out in the ring following a successful defense of her NXT women’s championship last week against Meiko Satomura. He didn’t quite say she was being stripped of the title, but did say “we possibly have to crown a new champion.”

So qualifying matches started up on this week’s episode of NXT TV for a ladder match that will be held at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event on April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Up first, the electric Sol Ruca took on longtime title contender Zoey Stark. There’s clearly a bright future ahead of Ruca but Stark proved too much to overcome, pinning her clean in the middle of the ring after a hard fought match.

Later, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James duked it out with Gigi Dolin. In something of a surprise, it was a relatively short match that saw Dolin advance without a lot of issue.

Expect more qualifiers in the weeks to come, though it’s unclear exactly how many participants will be in the ladder match by the time we get there.

The updated Stand & Deliver match card: