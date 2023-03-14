Nikki & Brie get rid of their WWE names, are no longer the Bella Twins (UPDATED)

People has confirmed that Brie and Nikki are indeed done with WWE.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki commented on the decision by saying:

“...we’re gonna be 40 in November. We’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs. We’re executive producers. We’re starring now, we’re hosting shows. And when our contracts, when our contract came up with WWE mutually we all knew like we just needed to head into this new chapter.”

The original story is below.

Just a short while ago, Nikki and Brie dropped the word “Bella” from their names on social media, returning to their real surname Garcia.

Here’s a video they posted on Twitter to spread the message about their new image and promote the next chapter in their careers. Say hello to the Garcia Twins:

Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! ✨ ✨ pic.twitter.com/w6GQM0P7Zi — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 14, 2023

“This next chapter of our lives is about taking it to the next level. Owning who we are. Being unapologetically us. And fiercely walking through that open door.”

Earlier this year, Nikki and Brie were originally advertised to appear on WWE’s Raw XXX show, but those plans fell apart after WWE creative apparently didn’t come up with anything meaningful for them to do. They went on to criticize the company for the lack of women’s wrestlers showcased during Raw’s special anniversary broadcast. The shots continued last month when Nikki asserted that WWE was not happy with the success of their reality show, Total Divas.

With all of that in mind, a lot of people are interpreting today’s decision to drop the Bella name as evidence that their relationship with WWE is finished, although that has not been confirmed as of yet.

What do you make of this major change for Nikki and Brie, Cagesiders?