Bray Wyatt has gone missing from WWE television in March. He had just kicked off a WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley at the end of February, but now Bob is left twiddling his thumbs without anything to do on TV until Wyatt returns.

Prior to last night’s (Mar. 13) episode of Raw, Lashley sent out the following tweet, perhaps indicating that WWE found a different direction for him at WrestleMania.

I’ve worked too hard to be denied.



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania.



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. pic.twitter.com/os5kWLcatO — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 13, 2023

Bobby’s tease didn’t amount to anything on the actual Raw broadcast; Wyatt and Lashley were not on the show, nor did the commentary team even mention them.

As of last night, it sounded like Wyatt’s absence from WWE is related to some kind of physical issue, and a timeline for his return is unknown. On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer chimed in with what he’s heard about Bray’s status:

“From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. So, we’ll see. That’s pretty much all I can say. I mean, there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it. It’s not, as far as I know, everything that I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.”

If a match between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt is still planned for WrestleMania, that would explain why there wasn’t a new creative direction for Bob on Raw last night, despite his tweet.

WrestleMania 39 is coming up in SoFi Stadium on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2, which is less than three weeks away. There are only two episodes of Raw and three episodes of SmackDown left for Bray to return and heat up their feud.

Do you hope to see Wyatt vs. Lashley at WrestleMania 39, Cagesiders?