During an interview with the Associated Press, John Cena was asked to give his thoughts on WWE’s ongoing efforts to sell the company. Here is what he had to say about it:

“That’s way above my paygrade. I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us. But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE.”

Given Cena’s declaration of love for McMahon, he was then asked if it is tough to reconcile his positive feelings towards McMahon with the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. Cena said it is not difficult:

“No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.”

Cena is usually pretty good at dealing with media, but this is a terrible answer, no matter how complicated love can be. Nobody should use the phrase “imperfectly perfect” to refer to a man who has been accused of doing some extremely horrible things to multiple women over a very lengthy time span.

There’s nothing perfect about Vince McMahon, nor should his alleged conduct be dismissed as “we all make mistakes.” We all do make mistakes and have poor judgment at times, but decent human beings don’t make the kind of predatory decisions that Vince McMahon has been accused of, nor is it accurate to refer to that conduct as a mistake when the disturbing behavior is repeated multiple times over the course of many years.

Cena’s judgment is probably clouded by all the money and success that he has achieved thanks to Vince’s help, and that’s too bad.

