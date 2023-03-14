That was a baffling Brock Lesnar segment

Brock Lesnar has been having a ball of a time on WWE television of late. Each time he shows up, he’s got that big goofy grin on his face and he’s seemingly enjoying himself, no matter what he’s doing. It’s been nice to see!

Having said that, I was left a bit baffled by his segment on Monday Night Raw in Providence this week.

Lesnar had his planned face-to-face with Omos and WWE used it to play up the size difference between the two. Lesnar is a legitimate monster of a man, and Omos dwarfs him. Seeing his fist up to Lesnar’s head was actually interesting if only because we rarely get this kind of size disparity with someone as big as Brock.

Naturally, they got physical with each other, with Lesnar using brain over brawn to gain a quick edge that Omos erased nearly instantly. Then he tossed Lesnar over the top rope with relative ease before mean mugging him and demanding he come back to fight some more.

But Brock didn’t do that. He smiled, asked for his hat back, and then left.

That was it.

Commentary played it up like he was hesitating and generally wanted to bring across how much of a threat Omos is but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Lesnar presented this way. Backing away from a fight? Smiling or not, this isn’t the Lesnar we know and love. Whether it gets Omos over or not, this just didn’t feel right.

At least to me.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: