Hell in a Cell match set for WrestleMania 39

It was weeks back that Finn Balor challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39 on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. There was no response at the time, and the two have gone back-and-forth fighting each other ever since.

Edge claimed to want to end things once and for all on Monday Night Raw this week in Providence but when Balor didn’t want to play ball, he just went ahead and accepted the previous challenge.

So it’s on for the big one.

But then Edge made clear he thinks there’s only one way for this to end — inside Hell in a Cell. Balor responded by saying “I’ve been to hell before and it spit me out because hell couldn’t handle my demons.”

Ha.

But then he accepted and we’ve finally got a Hell in a Cell match at a WrestleMania once again.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 39 match card: