WWE announces street fight on Raw

Kevin Owens is hell-bent on destroying The Bloodline. On tonight’s (Mar. 13) episode of Raw, he’ll have one more chance to take out the silent badass enforcer of the group, Solo Sikoa.

Here is WWE’s web site with the details on tonight’s Street Fight between Owens and Sikoa, where you can see that they might actually have more typos than I sometimes do:

“Last week, Kevin Owens’ showdown against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa came to a suddenly halt with the interference by Jimmy Uso. If not for the emergence of KO’s one-time friend Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Solo may have finally been able to carry out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ directive to finish off Owen’s once and for all. Tonight, Owens will once against go head-to-head with The Enforcer of The Bloodline in a hard-hitting Street Fight. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.”

Thus far, Owens has shunned Sami Zayn’s best efforts to join forces in their war against The Bloodline. I have a feeling that KO’s lone wolf strategy is going to bite him in the ass tonight if Sami follows his advice and stays out of his business, given the numbers advantage of The Bloodline.

How do you think this street fight will play out? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.