According to PWInsiderElite, WWE has been in talks for weeks with Stacy Keibler about her potential induction into their Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Insider says the deal is being finalized and is 99% done.

Stacy hasn’t appeared much on WWE programming ever since she left the company in 2006. She did return to induct Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place following SmackDown on Mar. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. As of this writing, Rey Mysterio is the only inductee who has been officially announced. The Great Muta’s name has popped up in recent rumors, for what it’s worth.

Could Keibler’s WWE HOF deal be done in time for an announcement on tonight’s (Mar. 13) episode of Raw? Keep it right here at Cageside Seats to see what goes down tonight in Providence, Rhode Island.