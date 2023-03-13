Ridge Holland is getting death threats one year after Big E’s broken neck

One year ago, on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown on FOX, Big E suffered a broken neck while competing in a tag team match with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Big E’s injury occurred when Ridge Holland’s overhead belly-to-belly suplex to him on the outside of the ring did not go as planned.

At this point, we don’t know if the former WWE champion will ever be able to wrestle again as a result of this devastating injury.

Holland faced a lot of criticism at the time of the spot, and one year later he is still receiving harassment and threats over it. After Ridge posted on social media last night that his family is receiving death threats, New Day member Xavier Woods offered his support for Ridge today and encouraged an end to the hate that is coming his way:

Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind. https://t.co/3iPM30qBtk — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 13, 2023

Regardless of whatever one thinks about the way things went down with Ridge and Big E in their match one year ago, Holland does not deserve to be treated in this manner, so hopefully Woods’ words will make a difference.