Undefeated Cody Rhodes beats Solo Sikoa, issues Raw challenge for SmackDown megastar

Cody Rhodes has been unstoppable since making his WWE return in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

According to Cagematch.net, when you include dark matches and house shows, Rhodes is 37-0 since he came back to WWE.

That includes a disqualification victory over The Bloodline’s badass silent enforcer, Solo Sikoa, at WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden in New York City this past weekend.

Looking ahead to Raw tonight (March 13), the part-time Tribal Chief Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for the show, so Cody has decided to issue a challenge to the so-called megastar of SmackDown, LA Knight:

Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania



If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw https://t.co/P4y7DwJVqO — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2023

Knight responded with an emphatic YEAH:

Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these “top guys” feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 13, 2023

LA Knight says you can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, and being the first guy to beat Cody in WWE could go a long way towards getting him onto the WrestleMania 39 card on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It looks like LA Knight is about to become the 38th notch on Cody’s belt as tries walking into WrestleMania with an undefeated record in the neighborhood of 50-0 for his championship showdown against Roman Reigns.