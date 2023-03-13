Sarray is officially gone from WWE, issues statement on her exit

A report made the rounds last week about WWE NXT wrestler Sarray’s impending departure from the company. That news was made official earlier today at a press conference.

Sarray later issued a statement on Twitter thanking WWE and its fans:

No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE ✨



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ pic.twitter.com/UIjvn6RKq2 — Sareee (@SarrayWWE) March 13, 2023

Sarray’s WWE career never really got going, with multiple factors working against her. That includes the global pandemic, which delayed her debut for over a year due to shutdowns and travel restrictions. The last time she competed in NXT was last August in a loss against Mandy Rose. Recent rumors indicate that she hasn’t been seen at the WWE Performance Center in quite some time.

Sarray will now return to pro wrestling in Japan under her original ring name of Sareee. Her return match takes place on May 16 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo as part of an event named “Sareee-Ism: Chapter One.”