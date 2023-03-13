Bray Wyatt is absent from WWE, misses MSG house show

Last month, out of the blue, Bray Wyatt said he was coming after the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match from Elimination Chamber 2023.

After Bob won the match, Wyatt kicked off their feud in bizarre fashion. Uncle Howdy ambushed Lashley a little while later, and then...nothing happened because Wyatt has gone missing from TV.

There may be more to the story regarding Bray’s absence from television, because he also missed an advertised appearance at WWE’s house show at Madison Square Garden this past weekend.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio:

Alvarez: “What may end up being a bigger story...Bray Wyatt was not at MSG.” Meltzer: “No, no. Braun Strowman, I believe, replaced him...I do not know more about it other than he wasn’t there. Wasn’t on SmackDown either.” Alvarez: “He has not been around for a while. Because we’ve had the angle where Uncle Howdy showed up to attack Bobby Lashley. He got laid out...the last time we saw [Wyatt] was that video of the Muscle Man dance. But prior to that, the last time we saw him, it was a while ago.” Meltzer: “So it would be the Raw on [Feb. 27]...interesting, especially in the middle of WrestleMania season.”

The last time Wyatt wrestled on a house show was Feb. 26, so he has gone missing from WWE in March up to this point.

Maybe it’s something. Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe Uncle Howdy will show up on Raw tonight to pick another fight with Bob while we await Wyatt’s return.

What do you think is going on here, Cagesiders?