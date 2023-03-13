Undertaker knew there was ‘no way’ Vince McMahon would stop running WWE

During an interview with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker said he knew there was no way Vince McMahon would stay retired from WWE.

In fact, when Vince called him to reveal the news of his resignation, they got into a fight over the phone about it because Undertaker was insulted by what he perceived to be an obvious lie:

“He called me the day before he announced [his retirement]. We got into an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away....why are you bullshitting me?’” “We actually ended up kind of going at it a little bit...Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned. But I knew there’s no way he’d stay away.”

It’s easy to read between the lines and see that Undertaker knows Vince wants more control over WWE’s on-air product instead of only being focused on TV deals and a sale of the company:

“Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him. That’s his baby. He’s the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure that these TV deals and everything are done the right way. Right now I think that’s his sole motivation. But that’s Vince McMahon. I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes. But a WWE without Vince, that’s just hard to imagine.”

Undertaker fully believes that WWE will not be sold unless Vince retains power:

“I would have a really hard time imagining that there wouldn’t be some kind of contingency that he has some type of control there. I don’t think even if the company was to get sold, which I don’t have any feeling one way or another whether that’s gonna happen or not, but I just can’t imagine somebody coming in and buying the company and running it the same way, with just the dedication to detail the way it’s run now.”

There are very few people who know McMahon as well as the Undertaker does, so what he’s saying here is probably concerning for any WWE fans who enjoy WWE’s current creative direction and don’t want to see McMahon back running the TV shows.

Do you expect Vince will reclaim his spot as the head of WWE creative by the end of 2023, Cagesiders?