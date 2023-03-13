Raw airs tonight (Mar. 13) with a live show from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. This is the fourth episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2.

So much for that Hurt Business Reunion...

It wasn’t that long ago when it looked like The Hurt Business was getting back together. MVP made his intentions for a reunion with Bobby Lashley clear back in January, and it led to an angle where Omos helped Bob win a match on Raw. Shortly thereafter, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were getting some more time on Raw, and even picked up a rare win on the show.

Here we are a little over a month later, and The All Mighty is...stuck playing Bray Wyatt’s kiddie games on the road to WrestleMania. Cedric and Shelton have disappeared from TV again. Omos and MVP are off doing their own thing against Brock Lesnar. All of a sudden, the rumored Hurt Business Reunion looks like it won’t be happening any time soon.

What the heck happened here?

For reasons that remain unknown, it looks like WWE changed plans for Brock Lesnar’s feud with Bobby Lashley, ending it at Elimination Chamber instead of WrestleMania. This left both men without an obvious dance partner for the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

Lesnar will have a face-to-face confrontation with Omos tonight to continue building up their match. Meanwhile, Lashley is in limbo. Wyatt was nowhere to be seen on WWE television last week, so Bob had nothing to do but twiddle his thumbs.

Hopefully business will pick up tonight for Bob, because this year’s road to WrestleMania has been a confusing letdown for him up to this point.

The title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes one-on-one with Chelsea Green in a non-title match tonight as she tunes up for her WrestleMania title defense against Asuka. Will Carmella be around looking to instigate violence between The EST and The Empress?

After missing both Raw and SmackDown last week, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is once again not expected to appear on television tonight. Without the part-time Tribal Chief around, Cody Rhodes might end up fighting with other members of The Bloodline tonight, or against a random heel looking to make a name for himself at Cody’s expense.

United States Champion Austin Theory was eviscerated on the mic by John Cena. Now that he’s had a week to regain his composure, how will Theory respond to Cena’s harsh words?

A lot of fans are hoping that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will mend their relationship in time to challenge The Usos for the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania. Last week’s match between Owens and Solo Sikoa ended in disqualification. These two wrestlers might need to have a rematch tonight with a gimmick added on to settle their issues, and hopefully bring us one step closer to KO realizing he needs to partner up with Sami to take down The Bloodline.

Trish Stratus helped Becky Lynch and Lita win the WWE women’s tag team champions from Damage CTRL. This has led to a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania between the two groups. It’s not clear if Lynch and Lita will be pulling double duty at the event in order to also defend the belts.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Edge screwed Finn Balor over last week in a match against Johnny Gargano. The Rated R Superstar says he will be waiting in the middle of the ring all by himself tonight to issue a challenge to Finn. Will Balor’s Demon form be the one who accepts it?

- Speaking of The Judgment Day, they will try to pay Gargano back tonight when Damian Priest teams up with that little shithead Dominik Mysterio for a tag team match against Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

- Elias is either jealous of Rick Boogs or trying to take him under his wing. Either way, Boogs’ took Elias’ words a little too literally last week, resulting in a match of Elias vs. Bronson Reed tonight. Reed is going to destroy this guy.

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson return to Raw for a match against Maximum Male Models. The Male Models want to add Otis to their group, Will the big man help them win against the Good Brothers?

- YouTube star Logan Paul knocked out Seth Rollins last week. Will Rollins take out his frustrations on The Miz yet again?

- Piper Niven beat up Nikki Cross last week, one week after Nikki’s distraction cost Piper a match against Candice LeRae. Will Piper return her attention to Candice tonight?

- You can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight. However, the megastar has thus far failed to secure a spot on the card. Time is running out to make it happen, so don’t be surprised if Knight crashes Raw looking to steal the spotlight away from a top babyface.

- Mustafa Ali isn’t granting Dolph Ziggler a rematch. He did get Dolph booked in a match with Omos last week, and Ziggler was squashed in less than one minute. How will Ali dodge fighting Dolph tonight?

- Where the f*ck is Miro Alexa Bliss?

What will you be looking for on Raw?