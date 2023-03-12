Dana White doesn’t think Brock Lesnar would come back to UFC

Back in 2017, there was a lot of talk that a Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones superfight could happen. Then Jones beat up Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 and immediately cut a promo calling Lesnar out. The UFC was apparently interested in putting the fight together but it never happened.

Lesnar simply went back to WWE and has been making bank doing his thing in the squared circle since then.

I bring all this up because Jones just won the UFC heavyweight championship in dominant fashion last weekend at UFC 285. He’s got a showdown against Stipe Miocic coming up next but after that the pickings are relatively slim. Recent rumors have suggested Lesnar was telling people backstage he’s “finishing up” with WWE.

Maybe we’ll get that Jones vs. Lesnar fight after all?

According to UFC boss Dana White, we probably won’t. Here’s what he told The Spun when asked about it:

“Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight any more. Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it.”

That certainly makes sense. Lesnar is 45-years-old now, and has done very well for himself in WWE.

But that sure would have been a hell of a fun fight, huh?