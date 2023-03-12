Hulk Hogan campaigns for the Rougeau Brothers to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan was watching Friday Night SmackDown this week and saw WWE announce Rey Mysterio as the first member of the 2023 class of inductees into its Hall of Fame. He decided to release a video to both give Rey his props for as much while doing some campaigning for another inductee:

“I was watching the WWE the other night and I was real curious who the first inductee to the 2023 Hall of Fame was. Oh my gosh, it’s Rey Mysterio! No one is more deserving — a champion, a great man, a great father, and a great husband. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. For years and years and years he’s carried the torch. “But then I thought: you know, who could be next? Who could be just as deserving? And then my first thought was one of the greatest tag teams of all times — the Rougeau Brothers, Jacques Rougeau, brother, and his brother Raymond Rougeua. Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m voting for them. Hopefully they’ll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame, man. “Man, I just think it might happen. I got a really good feeling about that one, brother.”

Does he know something we don’t?

The Rougeaus were working the tag team division in the late 1980s while Hogan was on top of the then WWF as its champion. Raymond had to retire in 1990, which led Jacques to became The Mountie with longtime Hogan confidant Jimmy Hart as his manager.

Are they next up?