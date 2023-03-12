It’s Xavier Woods’ turn for a legit singles run

When Kofi Kingston went down injured two weeks ago, his stablemate in The New Day, Xavier Woods, was chosen as his replacement in the Fatal 5-Way match on Friday Night SmackDown this past week. The winner of that match was to earn a shot at the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39, which would have been significant for Woods because, well, this never happens:

In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. Ive beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one. https://t.co/sbT1Qgw4Gi — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 9, 2023

He later corrected that tweet, because he did challenge John Cena for the United States championship back in 2015.

But that’s it!

He’s a decorated tag team wrestler, one of the most decorated in the entire history of WWE, in fact, but he’s never had a legitimate singles run. Both of his New Day partners, Kingston and Big E, have had their time in the sun, with each winning the WWE championship. Is it finally time for Woods to get his solo shine?

He lost that Fatal 5-Way match, but it seems to have only strengthened his resolve:

I will figure out a way to get a title shot. I will. https://t.co/nFPX4fAG8F — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 11, 2023

Yeah, I think it’s time for Woods to get a legit singles run.