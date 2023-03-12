WrestleMania 39 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 39, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re now just three weeks away from showtime and the card looks like this:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and this match went official once Reigns defeated Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Over the past week, Rhodes has started attaching himself to Zayn a bit, making this more of a good guys taking down The Bloodline kind of story but they’ve also continued hammering the point about Cody’s dad, the great Dusty Rhodes, having mentored Reigns early in his WWE career.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won the Royal Rumble to earn the right to challenge Flair for her title. Ripley said she chose Charlotte because she wants payback for WrestleMania a couple years ago. They haven’t done much in the way of a story beyond that.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka won an Elimination Chamber match to earn the right to challenge Belair for her title. There isn’t really a story here beyond Asuka challenging for the title.

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Cena returned in Boston and was promptly interrupted by Theory, who wanted some and decided to come get some. Naturally, Cena verbally shit down his throat and took a poll of the audience to decide on accepting the match. The cheers won out.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. TBA

They did a Fatal 5-Way match on Friday Night SmackDown this past week with the winner promised a spot in this match. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus both scored a pinfall at the same time, meaning another match had to be booked. So those two will throw down on SmackDown this coming week with the winner once again promised a spot in this match.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

They’ve been going back-and-forth bickering for some time, and Paul has cost Rollins multiple big matches. They’ll fight it out at the big one.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Reports came out not long ago that Lesnar turned down working with Bray Wyatt on this show, for what that’s worth. In story, Omos laid down a challenge and Lesnar laughed about it with MVP before accepting. Rumors suggest Lesnar may be “finishing up” with WWE soon.

Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Lynch & Lita won the tag team titles from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY thanks to an assist from old friend Stratus. Not long after, Trish threw down a challenge for a six-woman tag, and Bayley quickly accepted.

Other matches that have been rumored/hinted at for the show include:

Tag Team Championship : The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women’s tag team titles

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Tell me how you’re feeling on how the show is shaping up.