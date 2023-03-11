The O.C. return to Raw next week

WWE announced a couple of tag team matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, and one of them features the return of some Good Brothers.

Indeed, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows will be back for the first time in over a month to take on Maximum Male Models. The Models have been trying to recruit Otis into the group but it’s otherwise a bit surprising a match like this is getting TV time just a few weeks out from WrestleMania 39.

No AJ Styles just yet, though.

Elsewhere, Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis will team up for a match against Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Here’s what else WWE currently has planned for Raw next week: