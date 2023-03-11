Will Dom Dom wreck Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame induction?

Rey Mysterio is the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

If anyone has earned the right to be enshrined while still an active performer, it’s Rey. Over a career that’s spanned more than three decades and counting, Mysterio brought lucha libre to mainstream American audiences in a way no one ever had before him, and in the process influenced generations of wrestlers all over the globe. With this year’s WrestleMania weekend festivities happening in Southern California (and with his real and kayfabe friend Batista also believed to be one of the other big names honored at the Mar. 31 ceremony), there was no reason to wait for the Master of the 6-1-9 to get this particular bouquet of flowers.

But is there another reason? Say one involving the hot angle Rey has going with his son, Dominik? A story that’s already famously featured Dom and his “Mamí” Rhea Ripley showing up uninvited to Mysterio family celebrations, and which figures to involve a WrestleMania match (and possibly continue to a big show in Puerto Rico the following month)?

It was an oft-made joke online after Rey was announced for the Hall of Fame last night...

This man is 100% interrupting Rey Mysterio’s HOF speech. pic.twitter.com/XM0D1Aqyfy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 11, 2023

This how Dominik is gonna interrupt Rey Mysterio’s HOF speech #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O8adkYMOip — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 11, 2023

... would WWE really do it?

The Hall of Fame is traditionally a shoot affair, with lots of callbacks, winks and nods to past storylines and characters, but little advancement of current angles. But we’re also not used to seeing people who will likely wrestle the next night be inducted (as far as I can tell, the only ones to have done it are Ric Flair in ‘08 and Triple H in ‘19).

As mentioned above, the Mysterios have filmed multiple segments about Dom & Rhea crashing family moments. Rey’s also been pretty explicit about his goal of using this entire WWE run to help his son get established in the business, and turning his Hall of Fame moment into a viral moment that gets Dom even more heat than he already has feels like it fits into that plan.

Hell, maybe Rey won’t even agree to a Mysterio vs. Mysterio match until after Dominik finally goes to far at the Hall Ceremony?

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.