Jerry Lawler back home in Memphis as he continues recovery from stroke

In early February, Jerry Lawler suffered a major stroke. The WWE Hall of Famer was not hospitalized for long, but had been staying at his home in Florida, where he was when the stroke occurred, and where he underwent emergency surgery following it. That was both because it was not yet safe for Lawler to fly to his home in Memphis, and so he could have continuity of care while receiving outpatient treatment for speech and cognition issues he was experiencing.

Yesterday (Mar. 10), PWInsider reported the 73 year old had “recovered enough that he was able to return home to Memphis, TN this morning.” Later in the day, The Cauliflower Alley Club, a fraternal organization for wrestlers & boxers, tweeted an image of Lawler — presumably of The King arriving back in the territory he’s synonymous with:

It's great to see that the King has been able to return home to Memphis after his recent stroke. Everyone here at the CAC wishes nothing but the best for his continued recovery. pic.twitter.com/IKEtqRhdXT — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 10, 2023

Neither Insider or the CAC provided any other details on the 73 year old’s recovery, but that he was deemed healthy enough to travel is a good sign.